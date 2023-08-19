Left Menu

Kerala: Successful marigold harvest in Kannur village for Onam

Members of the Karma Sena are elated as their efforts in cultivating Marigold (Chendumalli) flowers, with the purpose of supplying them to the people of Peringom Wayakkara Panchayat for Onam, overcame various challenges and resulted in a successful harvest.

Marigold cultivation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Agriculture Karma Sena of Peringoth Wayakkara village panchayat in Kerala's Kannur district has successfully cultivated marigold (Chendumallipoos) for the Kottapuv project, aimed at creating a vibrant array of flowers for the Onam festival. The event was inaugurated by T Tamban Master, a District Panchayat Member of Kannur.

Following the plan outlined by Kannur District Panchayat, the seedlings provided by the Agriculture Office were nurtured by the Agriculture Karma Sena of Peringom Wayakkara Gram Panchayat. Hybrid Marigold (Chendumallis) in two distinct colours were grown near the Peringom Service Co-operative Bank and at the Karsheeka Karma Sena site.

Members of the Karma Sena are elated as their efforts in cultivating Marigold (Chendumalli) flowers, with the purpose of supplying them to the people of Peringom Wayakkara Panchayat for Onam, overcame various challenges and resulted in a successful harvest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

