Himachal CM expresses gratitude to Ashok Gehlot for donating Rs 15 crore for disaster relief

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday expressed his gratitude towards Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for donating Rs 15 crore to the disaster relief fund to address the damage caused by heavy rains, floods, and landslides in the state. "In view of the heavy losses caused by rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, I personally express my gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot for announcing financial assistance of Rs 15 crore from the Government of Rajasthan to help the affected people. Various states are supporting us in this difficult time of grave calamity. All the people of the state are grateful to him for this pious work," CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a post on X (formerly called Twitter).

The Chief Minister also urged various organizations and the general public to contribute generously to this fund so that adequate help can be provided to the affected people. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in a post on X on Friday said, "The Rajasthan government will provide Rs 15 crore in assistance to help people affected by heavy rain and landslides in Himachal Pradesh."

"The people of Rajasthan stand with the residents of Himachal Pradesh in these difficult circumstances. I pray to God to keep everyone safe," CM Gehlot said. The financial aid by Gehlot came in the wake of destruction caused by incessant rain, triggering flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property.

According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24. A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

Earlier in the day, the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared the whole state as a "natural calamity-affected area". The government in a statement said, "Himachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented loss of human lives and huge destruction, damage, and loss to public and private property during the ongoing monsoon season. The entire State has been badly ravaged by incessant rains leading to floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property."

They said that the unprecedented excessive precipitation has led to a series of challenges that impacted daily life in the State. "Thousands of dwelling units have been damaged or destroyed. There has been unprecedented loss of crops and agricultural land. Thousands of tourists and local people who were stranded had to be evacuated with the help of the Indian Air Force, Army, NDRF, and SDRF, Police. Home Guards, Fire Services, and local volunteers. The national highways. state, district, and local road network has been severely damaged and destroyed. Dozens of bridges have been washed away or damaged severely hampering connectivity and rescue efforts. The unprecedented excessive precipitation has led to a series of challenges that impacted the daily life in the State," the statement said.

"And Whereas, the District Administration supported by the Govt. has been carrying out relief and rescue activities, ever since the onset of the Monsoon, working day and night to save lives, provide relief to the affected persons, and restore essential services to minimize the impact the disaster," the government said. "Now, therefore, keeping in view the unprecedented grave situation leading to loss of human life and damage, destruction, and loss to public infrastructure and private property, the State government has decided to declare the whole State of Himachal Pradesh as 'Natural Calamity Affected Area," it said.

The government added that after the weather becomes normal and the accessibility is improved, complete assessments of damage and loss assessment of property, livestock, infrastructure, and crops shall be carried out by the respective Districts and Departments which shall be submitted to the Government for recovery and reconstruction efforts. (ANI)

