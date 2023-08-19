Left Menu

J-K: CRPF organises free medical camp at Uranhall in Anantnag

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday organized a free medical camp under its Civic Action Program (CAP) at Uranhall in south Kashmir's Anantnag District. This medical camp was focused on women and specially-abled children of Zaiba Aapa Institute of Inclusive Education, Bijbehara, said officials. 

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 16:46 IST
J-K: CRPF organises free medical camp at Uranhall in Anantnag
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
During the camp, besides free medical checkups and consultations, free medicines were distributed by CRPF to about 250-300 needy villagers of Urenhall.

Four doctors attended to patients. MAM Rizwan, Commandant 90 Bn CRPF, assured the local public that CRPF has always been helping the Kashmiri people and putting all-out efforts for peace, prosperity and development of the society. He added that they will continue to conduct such Civic Action Programs for the benefit of the local public in future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

