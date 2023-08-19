"Will increase Ladli Bahna Yojana aid from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per month": Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that he will gradually increase the monthly aid of Rs 1,000 being given to women under 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana' up to Rs 3,000. Addressing the 'Ladli Bahna Sammelan' at Ganaur in Panna district on Friday, Chouhan also said that Science faculty classes will soon be started in Gunaur's college and the Girls' High School of Gunaur will be made into a Higher Secondary School.

"I will gradually increase the amount of Ladli Bahna Yojana from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month. Science faculty classes will be started in Gunaur's college. Along with this, the Girls' High School of Gunaur will be made a Higher Secondary School," he said. The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 39 candidates for the 230-seat state assembly that will go to the polls by the end of this year. In the list released by the party five of the 39 candidates announced are women. Of these 39 seats, 21 are for candidates from the reserved categories which include eight from scheduled Caste (SC) and 13 from Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Taking a jibe at the Congress party over the announcement of the candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year, Chouhan on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is completely in the election fray. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The BJP is completely in the fray and our preparations are going on. Congress was saying that it would declare its candidate list a year ago, or six months ago but BJP declared its candidates. Our candidates are now in the field."

The Vikas parv of the government is going on. Public welfare schemes are being implemented. Various welfare and public welfare programs are being done continuously. Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana (Learn and Earn Scheme) will be launched on August 22. Many schemes like Ladli Bahna Yojana are already implemented in the state. The BJP is in the fray on a war foot, CM said. He added, "Congress is worried seeing our preparation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Bhopal on August 20 and he will launch the state government's report card. He will narrate about the work we have done."

"We are in the field with the determination and faith of victory. The Congress is in frustration, that's why they are making such allegations. But the love and blessings we are getting from the public are amazing and unprecedented. A huge crowd thronged in Jan Darshan. Many yatras are also about to start. The Congress is upset seeing all this," Chouhan said. The BJP is going to form the government again in the state by emerging victorious in the 2023 state assembly elections with a huge majority. The BJP will also win all 29 out of 29 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CM Chouhan added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)