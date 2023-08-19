Left Menu

Andhra Minister directs officials to take measures for preventing leopard attacks

In the wake of rising leopard attack incidents in the sacred town, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Forest departments are mulling over setting up a fence on a permanent basis.

Andhra Pradesh Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of rising leopard attack incidents in the sacred town, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Forest departments are mulling over setting up a fence on a permanent basis along the walkway. Andhra Pradesh Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy gave his reaction to the attack of leopards on the Tirumala walkway.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said, "Strict measures will be taken to prevent leopard attacks. On behalf of the government, Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia has been given to the family of the child who died in the recent leopard attack, the incident is very sad. The two leopards who have turned into man-eaters will be kept in the zoo park." He said that the TTD and Forest departments are mulling over setting up a fence on a permanent basis.

He further said that the incident took place in the forest area under the jurisdiction of TTD and on behalf of the government, he would fully cooperate with TTD. Minister Peddireddy stated that after receiving the report of TTD Devasthanam, permission will be taken from the Director General of Forests in Delhi to lay the fencing.

Last week a six-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala. The girl, identified as Lakshitha, had gone missing near the Narasimha Swamy temple while coming to Tirumala on the Alipiri walkway and was found dead at Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple on Saturday, the officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

