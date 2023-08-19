Interstate drug cartel busted; opium worth Rs 40 crore seized in Delhi, 2 held

With the arrest of two key members, the special cell of the northern range claimed to have busted an interstate drug cartel operating in the Delhi-National Capital Region with links to Manipur and Myanmar here in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area in New Delhi, officials said. During the raids, sleuths recovered over 56 kgs of opium estimated to be Rs 40 crore in the international market," the sleuths of the special cell said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjeet Singh (53) and Raj Kumar (38)- both residents of Jammu. Besides, a truck, several mobile handsets, and SIM cards used in the drug trafficking activities have also been recovered from them, officials said.

Sleuths of the Northern Range, Special Cell were tipped off that an interstate narcotic drug cartel is active in the states of Manipur, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi/NCR, etc and other parts of the country after procuring the same from suppliers in Manipur and Assam, respectively. During the probe, it also came out that the Manipur-based suppliers procure the raw material from hilly areas around the international borders of Manipur and Myanmar, officials said.

On July 20, the special cell received information that both the accused were indulged in drug trafficking activities at the directions of Nirmal, a resident of Bokajan, Assam. "After procuring the supply of opium from Thangmai, a resident of Manipur, both the accused would come in a truck to Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Delhi to supply a huge quantity of opium to Sanjeet, a resident of Delhi," officials further added.

A raid was conducted and both the accused were apprehended at the above spot. "On checking, 5.195 kg of opium were recovered from the possession of accused Paramjeet Singh, and 50.860 kg of opium were recovered from the truck of the arrested accused persons," the officials said.

Following this, a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused persons at the Special Cell police station. "An investigation has been started into the matter," the official said. During the inquiry, both the accused revealed they were part of an interstate narcotics syndicate and had been involved in drug trafficking activities for the last two years.

Paramjeet studied up to the 9th class and belongs to a poor family. He is married and has a daughter. He used to work as a driver in Jammu. After coming into contact with Nirmal, he travelled to the North-Eastern states several times to bring consignments of opium and supply them to Nirmal's contacts on his directions.

Raj Kumar, an illiterate, has one brother and one sister. He belongs to a poor family and is unmarried. He started working with Paramjeet Singh and went with him in his truck as a helper. He travelled to the Northeast several times to bring consignments of opium, officials added. (ANI)

