MP: Selected sub-engineer candidates hold protest in Bhopal

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 17:41 IST
MP: Selected sub-engineer candidates hold protest in Bhopal
Selected sub-engineer candidates staging protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A group of sub-engineer candidates has staged a unique protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government by begging for their appointment in the state capital Bhopal. The candidates staged the protest under the banner of Yuva Halla Bol organisation at Roshanpura Square in the city on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, state president of Yuva Halla Bol organisation, Arunodya Singh Parmar said, "All the selected students in the Joint Recruitment Examination 2022 are here, they are merit holder selected engineers. They secured more marks but the state government put them on hold and gave joining to those candidates who secured less marks. This is injustice, if we don't call it a scam then what can we say?" "When candidates with less marks get government jobs, and candidates with good marks will be forced to hold protests and indefinite strikes, we will call it a scam. I think because there is a 50% commission government in Madhya Pradesh, that's why selected sub engineers are unemployed," Parmar alleged.

Apart from this, they came to know that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would arrive in Bhopal to issue the report card of the state government. The state government should issue its own report card. It is like praising oneself. This is childish, he further said. He added, "We have issued the report card of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He has failed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

