Haryana DGP reviews law and order, says 'nobody would be allowed to take law in their hands'

Haryana Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur virtually held a meeting with senior police officers of the state and said "Nobody would be allowed to take the law into their hands," while directing the police to keep a close vigil on social media and take action against those who try to disrupt peace in the State through hate speeches. In the meeting held at police headquarters in Panchkula on Saturday, Sahtrujeet Kapoor gave a clear message to the gangsters saying that either they leave the world of crime or leave the State. "I will not allow gang culture to grow in the State", he added. He directed the police to take strict action against gangsters and hard-core criminals. He said that the STF would be further strengthened to effectively deal with organized crimes," the statement further added.

While reviewing the law and order situation in the State, he asked the police officers to remain vigilant against the anti-social elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere in the State. "Nobody would be allowed to take law in their hands," he maintained. He also directed to keep a close vigil on social media and take action against those who try to disrupt peace in the State through hate speeches. He also stressed the need to provide specialized training to the police officers and make SWAT teams to have a quick response to deal with any untoward incident," He said, the statement informed. He directed the senior field functionaries of the police department to be more sensitive towards the people, give them a patient hearing and resolved their complaints in a transparent and time-bound manner, police informed through an official statement.

While describing police as the face of any government, Kapur emphasized the need for prompt redressal of complaints so as to ensure speedy, fair and efficient justice delivery and at the same time eliminate corruption. "He said that a system should be evolved to take feedback from the complaint to ascertain his satisfaction level. This would not only make the grievance redressal system more transparent but people's faith in the police would be further increased," the statement informed.While reiterating his commitment to providing a safe and secure atmosphere to women in the State, the DGP said that the police should work to develop such an atmosphere in the State where the women or daughters feel safe even if they come home late hours. "He directed the field units to intensify police patrolling in girls' school and college areas and marketplaces so as to give a strong message to the eve teasers," the statement informed.The DGP said that the job of the police is always considered challenging. "Being a DGP, it is his moral responsibility to work for the wellbeing of police personnel and their wards. He said that training programmes would be started for capacity building of police personnel so as to enhance their skills. In addition, training would be imparted to their wards in the police academies of the State to make them employable," DGP said, the statement informed.While reviewing the concept of Gram Prahari, Kapur said that it is a unique concept of Haryana Police under which police officers visit the villages and gather information about suspects, especially youth to identify criminal elements. He directed that a database of bullies, eve-teasers, drug paddlers and addicts be prepared so as to chalk out a strategy to effectively deal with them, the statement informed.ADGP CID Alok Mittal, ADGP Law and Order Mamta Singh, ADGP Crime, OP Singh, ADGP IT and Telecommunication AS Chawla, IGP Modernization Amitabh Dhillon, IG Administration Sanjay Singh, AIG Provisioning Kamaldeep Goyal and SP Law and Order Samiti Chaudhary were present in the meeting whereas all police commissioners of the State, all Range ADGPs/IGPs of Haryana, DIG/STF Bhondsi, Gurugram, all DCPs and SPs virtually attended the meeting. (ANI)

