Former TMC youth leader Yasser Haider joins Congress, says it was his "dream"

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 19 (ANI): Yasser Haider, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader on Saturday joined Congress in the presence of party's state unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Kolkata. Yasser Haider is also the son-in-law of TMC leader and Kolkata's Mayor Firhad Hakim.

While speaking at the press conference he lashed out at the TMC saying that in that party he didn't get much chance to do work. "Earlier I was in TMC, now I have joined Congress. I didn't get much chance to do work in TMC," Haider said.

He also said that it was his dream to join the Congress. "Adhir is here. I have been in touch with Soumen Pal for a long time. The only reason I came to Congress is to work as a member of the party. In Trinamool, I was not known as a politician, but as a social worker," he added. (ANI)

