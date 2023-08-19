Left Menu

DGPs of six states, including Madhya Pradesh hold meeting in Indore in view of assembly polls

During the meeting, the discussions were held about prohibiting the illegal activities, including movement of illegal liquors during the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:00 IST
DGPs of six states, including Madhya Pradesh hold meeting in Indore in view of assembly polls
Madhya Pradesh DGP Sudhir Saxena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directors General of Police (DGP) of six states, including Madhya Pradesh held an interstate border coordination meeting in Indore on Saturday in view of the assembly polls slated later this year. During the meeting, the discussions were held about prohibiting the illegal activities, including movement of illegal liquors during the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Giving further information about the meeting Madhya Pradesh DGP Sudhir Saxena said, "According to the instructions of the Election Commission, a meeting of the DGPs of the states bordering Madhya Pradesh was organised here on Saturday. During the meeting, a discussion was held about border states issues with the DGPs of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other officials of these states in order to conduct fair upcoming assembly elections." During the elections, criminals move from one state to another, so the list of criminals was shared among themselves. It also includes a list of wanted and warrants. Apart from this, a discussion was also held for the prevention of movement of illegal liquor and narcotics, DGP Saxena said.

He added that the need and expectation of one state from another was also discussed in the meeting. Everyone decided that they would work in coordination with each other and would do whatever required to conduct peaceful elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023