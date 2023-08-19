Left Menu

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission thresholds for production

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:09 IST
Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission thresholds for production
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Saturday unveiled Green Hydrogen standards and included electrolysis and biomass-based methods in its definition.

In a significant move for the progress of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the government has notified the Green Hydrogen Standard for India, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The standards issued by the ministry outline the emission thresholds that must be met in order for hydrogen produced to be classified as ‘Green’, i.e., from renewable sources.

The scope of the definition encompasses both electrolysis-based and biomass-based hydrogen production methods, it stated.

After discussions with multiple stakeholders, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has decided to define Green Hydrogen as having a well-to-gate emission (i.e., including water treatment, electrolysis, gas purification, drying and compression of hydrogen) of not more than 2 kg CO2 equivalent / kg H2.

The notification specifies that a detailed methodology for measurement, reporting, monitoring, on-site verification, and certification of green hydrogen and its derivatives shall be specified by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

The notification also specifies that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power shall be the Nodal Authority for accreditation of agencies for the monitoring, verification and certification for Green Hydrogen production projects.

The notification of the Green Hydrogen Standard brings a lot of clarity to the Green Hydrogen community in India and was widely awaited, it stated.

With this notification, India becomes one of the first few countries in the world to announce a definition of Green Hydrogen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023