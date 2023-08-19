Left Menu

Ensure timely completion of construction work in Ayodhya: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a review meeting of ongoing development works in Ayodhya at the Sarayu Hotel and discussed the progress of construction projects with senior officials. 

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:17 IST
Ensure timely completion of construction work in Ayodhya: CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a review meeting of ongoing development works in Ayodhya at a hotel and discussed the progress of construction projects with senior officials. The CM was briefed about the ongoing works by the Divisional Commissioner.

CM Yogi emphasized that all construction projects should be completed within the specified time frame with high quality. He also instructed officials regarding preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav festival and ensuring better facilities for the arriving devotees in Ayodhya.

Before this, CM Yogi reached Digambar Akhada, where he performed puja at the temple and offered his respects to the statue of Saketvasi Mahant Paramhans. The Chief Minister also participated in the mahanti ceremony of Pramukh Mahant Suresh Das and the new Mahant Ramlakhan Das. During the meeting with the saints, he discussed various developmental aspects related to Ayodhya.

On this occasion, Mahants including Mahant Dharmadas, Mahant Avadhesh Das, Maithilisharan Das, Bharat Das, Vaidehi Ballabh, Ramdas, Kamal Nayan Das, the main organizer of the event Mahant Suresh Das, Mahant Jairam Das, Mahant Balaram Das, Ashutosh Das, and others were present. The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Earlier on November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023