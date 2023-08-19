PM Modi remembers Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur on his birth anniversary. "Remembering Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur on his birth anniversary. His vision and leadership continue to inspire generations. He was a stalwart who worked tirelessly for the socio-economic progress of Tripura," PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly called Twitter).

Maharaj Bir Bikram Kishore was the king of Tripura and is considered the father of modern architecture in Tripura. Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, born on August 19, 1908, was a visionary ruler who played a pivotal role in shaping the modern identity of the Tripura Kingdom.

He ascended the throne at a young age after the demise of his father, Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, in 1923. (ANI)

