Jadavpur University student death case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Bengal govt to pass law against ragging in state

Expressing concern over the "worsening situation" of West Bengal educational institutions, Congress state unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday urged the TMC government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to pass a law against ragging in the state. The Congress leader's remarks came days after Jadavpur University's first-year student, Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.

"The situation in educational institutions in West Bengal is worsening every day. An example of this is what happened at Jadavpur University. There is no law & order. We want the West Bengal government to pass a law against ragging in the state," the Lok Sabha MP said while speaking to ANI. However, on Friday, three more persons were arrested in connection with the case.

The total number of arrests in the case stands at 12 at present. Meanwhile, a four-member fact-finding committee has been formed by the state government regarding the Jadavpur student death case. The committee is slated to submit its report within two weeks.

Earlier on Friday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo wrote to West Bengal Police Director General (DG) Manoj Malviya to initiate necessary action and inquiry into the Jadavpur University student death case asking to submit an action taken report to the commission within seven days. In the letter, the Commission mentioned that it has taken suo-moto cognizance under section 13/ (1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 since there is a prima-facie violation of various provisions of Law and UGC Regulations on Curbing The Menace Of Ragging In Higher Educational Institutions,2009.

"The Commission has come across news reports regarding the death of a minor first-year undergraduate student of Bengali Department of Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal, wherein it has been alleged that the victim student died after falling from the balcony of second floor of the main hostel building," the NCPCR mentioned in its letter. (ANI)

