Assam govt employee arrested red-handed while accepting bribe

A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Saturday caught a government employee red-handed and arrested him for accepting bribe. The arrested government employee was identified as Achyut Das who works as a Lot Mandal in the office of the Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

In a press statement, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam said, "A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Achyut Das, Lot Mandal of office of the Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle in Kamrup Metropolitan district, demanded Rs 9,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation works of the complainant." Later, the Lot Mandal reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 8,000, the statement said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Saturday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle, Ulubari, Kamrup Metropolitan district. "Achyut Das was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses. During a search of the public servant, an additional amount of Rs 9,500 has been recovered from his pocket and seized in the presence of independent witnesses. Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he was arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam," said the press statement.In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB Police Station on August 19, Case No. 65/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)