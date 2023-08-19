TDP leader Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra enters Vijayawada

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra entered Vijayawada on Saturday, completing 187 days of the march. He unveiled a plaque stone there as a remembrance of the yatra.

Lokesh commenced the Yuvagalam Padayatra at Kuppam town in the Chittoor district. He will continue his yatra up to Icchapuram, the border town of Andhra Pradesh.

According to TDP, Nara Lokesh initiated this yatra to meet various sections of the people in the state and to highlight the "failures of the state government towards students, farmers and unemployment in the state. TDP supporters and followers welcomed Nara Lokesh when he entered Vijayawada. (ANI)

