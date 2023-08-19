Left Menu

TDP leader Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra enters Vijayawada

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra entered Vijayawada on Saturday, completing 187 days of the yatra. He unveiled a plaque stone there as a remembrance of the yatra.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:37 IST
TDP leader Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra enters Vijayawada
Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra entered Vijayawada on Saturday, completing 187 days of the march. He unveiled a plaque stone there as a remembrance of the yatra.

Lokesh commenced the Yuvagalam Padayatra at Kuppam town in the Chittoor district. He will continue his yatra up to Icchapuram, the border town of Andhra Pradesh.

According to TDP, Nara Lokesh initiated this yatra to meet various sections of the people in the state and to highlight the "failures of the state government towards students, farmers and unemployment in the state. TDP supporters and followers welcomed Nara Lokesh when he entered Vijayawada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023