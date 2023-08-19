Left Menu

J-K: Two-day national workshop on gender equity concludes in Srinagar

The workshop underscored how the lack of education and proper awareness among women led to domestic violence, forcing the women to clamour for their rights.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:40 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
A two-day national level workshop on capacity building for women and gender equity concluded on Saturtday here in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The workshop organized by the Department of higher education, Government of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the Government College of Education, Srinagar saw a huge participation of dignitaries, including professors, educationists, scholars, researchers, and students.

They highlighted the major and positive role played by women to develop society as well as the nation. The workshop underscored how the lack of education and proper awareness among women were leading to domestic violence, thus forcing the women to clamour for their rights, they said. Experts also thrust on the need for proper education of girl children especially in far-flung areas so that they can play their role in future and overall society will be empowered, they said. (ANI)

