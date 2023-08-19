Left Menu

Sikkim man falsely claimed he was called "Chinese" and attacked: DCP South-East division Bengaluru

A Sikkim-based man who lodged a complaint that three bike-borne locals called him a "Chinese" and assaulted him is a completely different version from the investigation by the police, CK Baba Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East division Bengaluru said on Saturday.

A Sikkim-based man who lodged a complaint that three bike-borne locals called him a "Chinese" and assaulted him is a completely different version from the investigation by the police, CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police South-East division Bengaluru said on Saturday. Earlier, a 30-year-old man from Sikkim alleged that he was beaten up badly by three miscreants at Electronics City on Wednesday.

"On August 16 in the middle of the night between 12 to 2, this Sikkim resident...he had a party with three of his friends post that he had in an inebriated condition fell down, the onlookers who've seen him bleeding called the 112 number and police have immediately rushed and taken his complaint of assault," DCP South East CK Baba told ANI. "He said in his complaint that three bike-borne people uttered racial slurs and assaulted him. No one beat him and cooked up the story that he was beaten up and called Chinese by local residents. As he was supposed to give reason to his wife for why he was late," DCP South East said.

He further said that "The investigation clearly shows that what he stated in the complaint and what exactly happened is completely different." The investigation continues...In inebriated condition, he has given a different story, he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

