MoU signed between NHAI, Assam forest department to increase tree cover

In a bid to increase forest cover on the sides of national highways in Assam, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Environment and Forest Department, the Assam Government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday in the presence of the Minister of Environment and Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. The objective of the MoU is to increase forest cover on the sides of national highways in the state by planting trees.

As per the MoU four divisions will be covered in the first phase that is Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Nagaon and Barpeta. The Social Forestry division of the Environment and Forest Department would execute the plan of planting trees on the national highway sides and dividers and monitor the growth of the saplings as per the MoU. Increasing forest cover in the state, minimising carbon footprints and presenting pleasant driving experiences to the drivers on the highways are some of the prime objectives of the MoU.

Urging both signatories of the MoU to work dedicatedly to achieve the target of green highways in the state, Forest Minister Patowary hoped that the MoU would boost the efforts in this regard and increase efficiency through this partnership. He also asked the Social Forestry Division to focus on planting native trees like Sonaru, Krishnachura, Bokul etc which would grow well in Assam's climate and make the highways beautiful.

He emphasised the need to plant fast-growing trees for making the highways greener. Additional Chief Secretary of Forest Department Ravi Shankar Prasad, Joint Advisor in Regional Office NHAI, Guwahati Bikash Brahma and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

