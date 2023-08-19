ED secures conviction of accused under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has secured the conviction of Navdeep Singh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case related to drug smuggling.

The court on Thursday sentenced Navdeep Singh under various sections of PMLA. It also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, failing which Singh will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for three months.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, the central agency said, "ED has secured the conviction of Navdeep Singh under PMLA in the Court of Hon'ble Spl. Judge (PMLA) Jalandhar. The Hon'ble Court on 17/8/2023 sentenced the accused Navdeep Singh and ordered him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years & 6 months and to pay fine of Rs 50,000." (ANI)

