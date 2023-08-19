Chandigarh police arrest mastermind with links to international drug syndicate

Chandigarh [India], August 19 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of the Chandigarh Police on Saturday said it has arrested a prime accused believed to be the high profile hawala operator and mastermind of many shell companies having links with the International drug money transfer network in Punjab and Chandigarh. Police apprehended the accused from Nehru Place, New Delhi and later arrested him in a recent drug case.

Police have identified the accused as Money Kalra, a resident of phase 2, Dugri, Ludhiana. "The breakthrough was achieved as a follow-up of the recent drug case, on the direction of Ketan Bansal, IPS, SP/Crime and DSP Crime Udaypal Singh and under the supervision of Inspector Satvinder Singh. The team comprised of SI Baljeet, SI Satyawan, HC Anil, Ct Praveen, Ct Ravinder, Ct Sandeep, Ct. Jasbeer," the statement further informed.

Earlier, ANTF arrested the six drug peddlers following the thread of drug dealers/suppliers and recovered Rs 78 lakhs in cash along with 200 grams of heroin, 108 grams of amphetamine, one pistol and 5 live cartridges. On the interrogation of Chandan, it was found that he had given 6.5 lakh cash drug money to one Money Kalra in Sector 45, Chandigarh who is wanted by NCB. "A hunt was made and Kalra was apprehended and arrested in the present case".

On interrogation, Kalra disclosed that he alongwith his father Surinder Kalra and brother Sunny Kalra are actively involved in International Drug Syndicate. "They are running shell companies in the name of 'Abhi IMPEX companies', etc. Through these, they laundered drug money. They also used Hawala channels to move around illegal drug money. Money Kalra and his father were actively involved in importing three consignments of illegal heroin from international sources," officials said.

Primary investigations indicate that they are involved in transferring almost 250-350 crores from India to UAE through these shell companies and Hawala operators. "The accused along with his father and brother own multiple shell companies which are involved in transferring drug money out of the nation. They also employ the Hawala channel for transfer of the drug money. They use legal import goods to conceal the drugs including illegal heroin and bring them into India," officials said. (ANI)

