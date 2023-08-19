Maha govt to organize "Pro Govinda" competition on Janmashtami

In a first, the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde plans to organize "Pro Govinda" competition, with cash prizes, for this year's 'Dahi Handi', an event associated with the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Saturday. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale across Maharashtra and several Dahi Handi (earthen pots filled with yoghurt) competitions are conducted on the occasion. In the event participants called 'Govindas', dressed in colorful clothes, make a human pyramid to reach the pot hung mid-air, and break it.

"Pro Govinda is an event which was demanded for many years, but it is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant told ANI. The Pro Govinda competition will take place at the NSCI dome in Worli, Mumbai, and the pot will be suspended at a height of 40ft, the minister said.

"The first prize will be of Rs 11 lakh, followed by second, third and fourth prizes of Rs 7 lakh, 5 lakh and 3 lakh respectively," he said. This comes after state Chief Minister Shinde on the occasion of Janmashtami, last year, recognized Dahi-Handi as a sport in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the issues concerning insurance of Govindas, who get injured in the sport, Samant said, "We have paid a premium of Rs 37 lakhs for 50,000 Govindas, and around 3,500 registrations have already come up." "This event will be organized taking full safety measures," he said, adding that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be given if there are any casualties.

Also known as the 'Gopalakala,' 'Dahi-Handi' is a ritual in which devotees of Lord Krishna recreate the famous act of 'Maakhan Chori' or butter stealing which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord's childhood stories. Every year the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition. (ANI)

