Left Menu

Maha govt to organize "Pro Govinda" competition on Janmashtami

In a first, the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is planning to organize "Pro Govinda" competition, with cash prizes, for this year's ‘Dahi Handi’, an event associated with the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 21:29 IST
Maha govt to organize "Pro Govinda" competition on Janmashtami
Devotees attempting to form a human pyramid to break the Dahi Handi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde plans to organize "Pro Govinda" competition, with cash prizes, for this year's 'Dahi Handi', an event associated with the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Saturday. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale across Maharashtra and several Dahi Handi (earthen pots filled with yoghurt) competitions are conducted on the occasion. In the event participants called 'Govindas', dressed in colorful clothes, make a human pyramid to reach the pot hung mid-air, and break it.

"Pro Govinda is an event which was demanded for many years, but it is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant told ANI. The Pro Govinda competition will take place at the NSCI dome in Worli, Mumbai, and the pot will be suspended at a height of 40ft, the minister said.

"The first prize will be of Rs 11 lakh, followed by second, third and fourth prizes of Rs 7 lakh, 5 lakh and 3 lakh respectively," he said. This comes after state Chief Minister Shinde on the occasion of Janmashtami, last year, recognized Dahi-Handi as a sport in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the issues concerning insurance of Govindas, who get injured in the sport, Samant said, "We have paid a  premium of Rs 37 lakhs for 50,000 Govindas, and around 3,500 registrations have already come up." "This event will be organized taking full safety measures," he said, adding that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be given if there are any casualties.

Also known as the 'Gopalakala,' 'Dahi-Handi' is a ritual in which devotees of Lord Krishna recreate the famous act of 'Maakhan Chori' or butter stealing which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord's childhood stories. Every year the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023