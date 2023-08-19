115th birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur celebrated in Tripura

The 115th birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur was organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department (ICA) of the Tripura government. Chief Minister Manik Saha paid tributes to the visionary ruler at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Agartala on Saturday. Tripura CM Manik Saha said, "Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's legacy endures even today. His contributions to education, infrastructure, culture, and governance have left an indelible mark on the Tripura Kingdom. The Bir Bikram Memorial College and the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala are a testament to his enduring impact."

CM Manik Saha has always praised the legacy of Maharaja Bir Bikram saying that he was a patron of the arts and culture. "He took steps to preserve and promote Tripura's rich cultural heritage. He supported local artisans, musicians, and craftsmen, thereby ensuring that traditional practices thrived amidst the changing times," he said. Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, born on August 19, 1908, was a visionary ruler who played a pivotal role in shaping the modern identity of the Tripura Kingdom. He ascended the throne at a young age after the demise of his father, Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, in 1923.

Maharaja Bir Bikram was a strong advocate for education and believed in its transformative power. He initiated numerous educational reforms in Tripura during his reign. He established educational institutions and worked to promote literacy among his subjects. His efforts laid the foundation for a more educated and skilled populace and during the BJP government administration in the state of Tripura huge respect and honour have been given to his contribution. (ANI)

