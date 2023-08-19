Assam Rifles arrest two persons, seize heroin worth Rs 23 lakh
Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (East) in a joint operation with Patharkandi Police Station, Karimganj District, Assam apprehended two individuals alongwith heroin on 19 August 2023.
Assam Rifles officials said, "Based on credible information of Drugs sale, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles with police representatives from Patharkandi Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended two individuals alongwith a light motor vehicle and 57 gms of heroin with approximate cost of Rs 23 lakhs from general area Patharkandi, Karimganj District, Assam."
The individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Patharkandi police station for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)
