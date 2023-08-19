Gujarat police detain 10 people in football betting app scam, dismiss allegations that Chinese national visited state

Crime Investigation Department (CID) ADGP Raj Kumar Pandian, Gandinagar on Saturday dismissed allegations that an alleged Chinese national visited the state and duped 1200 people of Rs 1,400 crore in a span of nine days and termed the allegation as 'false" The official further informed they have detained 10 people in connection with a football betting app scam.

Reacting to the allegations of Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, without naming anyone, the official said the investigations revealed that 1,175 people were duped of Rs 3.54 crore against Rs 14,000 crore as mentioned by some politicians. Speaking to ANI, Pandian said, "The allegations levelled by some of the politicians are false. As per our investigation, it was a loss of Rs 3.54 crore instead of what they have alleged of Rs 14,000 crore. The number of victims was around 1,175, with an average loss of Rs 22,000-30,000. Against that, we've already frozen over Rs 16 crore".

The official also termed the allegation of involvement of state police as baseless and without any evidence. "Another allegation that Gujarat Police is also involved, is also false. Gujarat Police was not involved. They didn't promote or advertise any such app. These are baseless allegations without any evidence,' the official said.

"The third allegation that an alleged Chinese person visited Gujarat is also false...After registering this crime, we've detained ten accused, so far. Further investigation is underway," he said. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged in a social media post that a Chinese national visited Gujarat and created an illegal app and duped 1200 people of Rs 1400 crore in 9 Days and fled from India.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged in a social media post that a Chinese national visited Gujarat and created an illegal app and duped 1200 people of Rs 1400 crore in 9 Days and fled from India.

