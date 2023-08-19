Left Menu

Gujarat police detain 10 people in football betting app scam, dismiss allegations that Chinese national visited state

"Another allegation that Gujarat Police is also involved, is also false. Gujarat Police was not involved. They didn't promote or advertise any such app. These are baseless allegations without any evidence,' the official said.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:37 IST
Gujarat police detain 10 people in football betting app scam, dismiss allegations that Chinese national visited state
Crime Investigation Department Raj Kumar Pandian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crime Investigation Department (CID) ADGP Raj Kumar Pandian, Gandinagar on Saturday dismissed allegations that an alleged Chinese national visited the state and duped 1200 people of Rs 1,400 crore in a span of nine days and termed the allegation as 'false" The official further informed they have detained 10 people in connection with a football betting app scam.

Reacting to the allegations of Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, without naming anyone, the official said the investigations revealed that 1,175 people were duped of Rs 3.54 crore against Rs 14,000 crore as mentioned by some politicians. Speaking to ANI, Pandian said, "The allegations levelled by some of the politicians are false. As per our investigation, it was a loss of Rs 3.54 crore instead of what they have alleged of Rs 14,000 crore. The number of victims was around 1,175, with an average loss of Rs 22,000-30,000. Against that, we've already frozen over Rs 16 crore".

The official also termed the allegation of involvement of state police as baseless and without any evidence. "Another allegation that Gujarat Police is also involved, is also false. Gujarat Police was not involved. They didn't promote or advertise any such app. These are baseless allegations without any evidence,' the official said.

"The third allegation that an alleged Chinese person visited Gujarat is also false...After registering this crime, we've detained ten accused, so far. Further investigation is underway," he said. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged in a social media post that a Chinese national visited Gujarat and created an illegal app and duped 1200 people of Rs 1400 crore in 9 Days and fled from India.

created an illegal betting app and duped people of Rs 1400 crore in 9 days while sneaking into the state, not far away from the Pakistan border. "Meanwhile, a Chinese national comes to Gujarat, stays in the districts of Banaskantha and Patan, not far away from the Pakistan border, creates an illegal betting app and dupes 1200 people of Rs 1400 crore in 9 days, and just like that leaves Gujarat and India," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023