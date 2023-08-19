Left Menu

Jitendra Singh unveils 'Namoh 108' variety of lotus

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:37 IST
Jitendra Singh unveils 'Namoh 108' variety of lotus
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday unveiled a new variety of lotus flower with 108 petals, named ''Namoh 108'', developed by the city-based National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI).

The ''NBRI Namoh 108'' lotus variety flowers from March to December and is the first flower whose genome is completely sequenced for its characteristics.

''Considering the religious importance of the lotus flower and 'the digit 108', this combination gives an important identity to this variety,'' Singh said.

Singh lauded the NBRI for naming the lotus variety as ''Namoh 108'' and termed it a grand gift to the ''relentless zeal and innate beauty of Narendra Modi in the tenth year of his tenure as the prime minister''.

NBRI is a constituent institution of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Singh also released apparel made from lotus fibre and perfume 'Frotus', extracted from lotus flowers and developed by the NBRI under the Lotus Research Programme in collaboration with Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre, Kannauj.

The minister also launched the Lotus Mission and said this project was being undertaken in a mission mode like other priority schemes such as the National Honey and Bee Mission, National Bamboo Mission, National Food Security Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming, National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture and Gokul Mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023