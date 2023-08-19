"Was detached from TMC in 2019...inspired by Bharat Jodo Yatra": Yasser Haider after joining Congress

Hours after joining Congress, former Trinamool Congress youth leader Yasser Haider on Saturday said that he was "detached" from TMC in 2019 and that he was inspired by Bharat Jodo Yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi. Yasser Haider joined Congress in the presence of the party's state unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Kolkata. Haider is also the son-in-law of TMC leader and Kolkata's Mayor Firhad Hakim.

"I entered politics after seeing Firhad Hakim and my respects will always be for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee," he said. He said that he was detached from TMC in 2019.

"I still haven't recieved answers that why my name was removed as a youth secretary when I was admitted to Medica Hospital, during COVID-19. I could have joined another party at that time but as a social activist my priorities were different," Haider said, while speaking to ANI. "I went to all 23 districts during floods, COVID-19, Amphan cyclone, and Yas cyclone, for humanitarian assistance. Everybody knows that whenever any situation arises, I stand there for help," he added.

Asserting that he always followed Congress' ideology, Haider said, "I am very inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra...I always felt an attachment to the Gandhi family...I will give my best to the party. It is a fresh start and I am looking forward to it." Earlier in the day, while speaking at the press conference he lashed out at the TMC saying that in that party he didn't get much chance to do work.

"Earlier I was in TMC, now I have joined Congress. I didn't get much chance to do work in TMC," he had said, adding that it was his dream to join the Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)