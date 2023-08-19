Left Menu

IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in parts of Himachal

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in some districts of Himachal Pradesh, as per Meteorological Centre Shimla.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:40 IST
Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in some districts of Himachal Pradesh, as per Meteorological Centre Shimla. "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in the Districts of Kinnaur, a few places in the Districts of Shimla (Chaupal, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Rohru, Rampur), Sirmaur (Shilai, Kamrau, Sangrha) Kullu (Nirmand) and adjoining areas with the possibility of isolated spells of heavy rainfall", the weather agency said.

Himachal Pradesh has been battered with heavy rains in the last few days triggering flash floods and landslides in the state. According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday expressed his gratitude towards Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for donating Rs 15 crore to the disaster relief fund to address the damage caused by heavy rains, floods, and landslides in the state.

The financial aid by Gehlot came in the wake of destruction caused by incessant rain, triggering flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property. The Chief Minister also urged various organizations and the general public to contribute generously to this fund so that adequate help can be provided to the affected people. (ANI)

