"Entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with bereaved families," Amit Shah condoles deaths in Ladakh accident

Condoling the demise of Indian Army soldiers in an accident near Leh in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families. 

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:40 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Condoling the demise of Indian Army soldiers in an accident near Leh in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families. According to defence officials, as many as nine Indian Army personnel were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh.

Taking to the social media platform, X, formerly called Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest." Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also condoled the deaths of nine soldiers.

"Deeply pained to hear about the loss of our Army personnel in a tragic road accident near Leh in Ladakh. The nation will forever be in debt for their service. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. May the Almighty give them strength to bear this pain. I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Nadda took to the social media platform, X, formerly called Twitter. According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm. "The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh," they added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

