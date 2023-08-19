Left Menu

Sonbhadra, Bundelkhand districts set examples in UP’s tree-plantation campaign

Sonbhadra and Budelkhand districts set examples in Uttar Pradesh’s tree-plantation campaign, according to a government release.

Sonbhadra and Budelkhand districts set examples in Uttar Pradesh's tree-plantation campaign, according to a government release. In response to CM Yogi's call to plant trees, local residents, public representatives, organizations and others came together to plant 5,69, 47,426 saplings in the Bundelkhand area whereas, Sonbhadra in Purvanchal remained at the top in the tree plantation drive.

The Madhyanchal and Pashchimanchal regions also actively participated in extensive tree planting efforts As per the release, CM Yogi has brought about significant changes in Bundelkhand through various initiatives.

In a region that had experienced isolation and drought, the Chief Minister first initiated a campaign to ensure every household has access to water. He also improved infrastructure of the region and created an environment for significant industrial growth by attracting substantial investments to the Bundelkhand region.

The highest enthusiasm for tree plantation in the Bundelkhand region was observed in Jhansi. In Jhansi, the highest number of saplings were planted, reaching a count of 1 crore 16 thousand. Similarly, other districts in the Bundelkhand region, including Jalaun, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, and Mahoba, also witnessed the planting of lakhs of saplings.

The plantations included not only medicinal plants but also fruit-bearing trees. The lowest number of saplings were planted in Banda in this region, yet the count still exceeded 63 lakhs and 52 thousand. Among the districts in the state, the highest tree plantation was carried out in Sonbhadra of Purvanchal. Approximately 1.50 crore trees were planted here. In Purvanchal's Mirzapur, over 89 lakh saplings were planted, while in Chandauli, more than 62 lakh saplings were planted.

Furthermore, Pashmichal and Madhyanchal region also remained ahead. While 75 lakh saplings were planted in Bijnor of Paschimanchal, more than 95 lakh saplings were planted in Lakhimpur Kheri of Madhyachal. (ANI)

