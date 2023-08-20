Left Menu

E-rickshaws to replace cycle rickshaws at Keoladeo National Park

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 11:01 IST
E-rickshaws to replace cycle rickshaws at Keoladeo National Park
  • Country:
  • India

Battery operated rickshaws will be used for sightseeing inside the park replacing the existing cycle rickshaws at Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, officials said, adding that the move will reduce the time taken for a tour of the park.

Deputy Conservator of Forest at Keoladeo National Park Manas Singh said all cycle rickshaws will be replaced before October when the season for migratory birds at the park begins.

He also said that the e-rickshaws will be purchased and operated by those who are currently operating the manual rickshaws.

"It used to take around 3.5-4 hours to complete the tour of the park with cycle rickshaws. Apart from this, those who were operating the [cycle] rickshaws are getting old. So, looking at all aspects, a decision was taken to replace the cycle rickshaws with the e-rickshaw," he said.

"Now bird lovers will be able to cover the park in less time. It will take around 2-2.5 hours to visit the park by riding the e-rickshaw," Singh said. Around 120 e-rickshaws will be engaged by October, he added.

Keoladeo National Park, which is managed by the forest department, has well-defined treks which can be covered either on foot or by rickshaws.

Motor vehicles are not allowed in the park, which is famous for migratory birds, the official said. It is visited by around 2,000 bird lovers daily during peak season of migratory birds which starts from October, while the footfall remains around 400 on other days, he added.

The Keoladeo National Park is recognised as one of the world's most important bird breeding and feeding grounds.

It is one of the major wintering areas for large numbers of aquatic birds from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, China and Siberia. Some 364 species of birds, including the rare Siberian crane, have been sighted at the park.

It originated as a royal hunting reserve during the 1850s and was a game reserve for the then Maharajas and the British. In 1982, Keoladeo was declared a national park and then later listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023