Left Menu

Odisha's Sambalpur to soon get butterfly park

Odishas Sambalpur district will get a butterfly park by the end of this year, officials said on Sunday.Divisional Forest Officer V Neelannavar said around Rs 25 lakh will be spent for developing the butterfly garden at Budharaja reserve forest, which is located in the heart of the city. We are hopeful that the park will be ready by December, he said.Budharaja reserve forest, spread across 63 hectare, is a major tourist attraction of Sambalpur.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 20-08-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 12:17 IST
Odisha's Sambalpur to soon get butterfly park
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Sambalpur district will get a butterfly park by the end of this year, officials said on Sunday.

Divisional Forest Officer V Neelannavar said around Rs 25 lakh will be spent for developing the butterfly garden at Budharaja reserve forest, which is located in the heart of the city. Nectar-rich flowering plants of different species will be planted there to attract butterflies, he said, adding that some beautification work will also be carried out. The primary goal of the butterfly park is to create a habitat that provides food, shelter and breeding opportunities to various species of butterflies, Neelannavar said.

''The blueprint for the butterfly garden will be ready within two-three days, and the work on the project will start after the monsoon. We are hopeful that the park will be ready by December,'' he said.

Budharaja reserve forest, spread across 63 hectare, is a major tourist attraction of Sambalpur. People throng the hilltop, which also has a Shiva temple, for a bird's view of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023