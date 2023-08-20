Left Menu

Retired school teacher, witness in son's murder, shot dead in Bihar's Begusarai

According to police, the deceased's son was also killed by the miscreants over a property dispute around two years ago. 

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 12:22 IST
Retired school teacher, witness in son's murder, shot dead in Bihar's Begusarai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A retired school teacher was allegedly shot dead by unidentified people over a property dispute in Bihar's Begusarai, police said on Sunday. According to officials, the incident took place near the Fateha Halt railway station under the Bachhwara Police station area.

The deceased, identified as Jawahar Choudhary, was a retired teacher, the police said. According to police, the deceased's son was also killed by the miscreants over a property dispute around two years ago.

"Deceased, Jawahar Choudhary was a witness in his son's murder case. His son was shot dead," police said while adding that further investigation into the incident are on. More details awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, a man was allegedly shot dead by his neighbours in Begusarai. There was an argument between the victim and the neighbours over parking of a vehicle during which he was shot dead. Two others were also injured in the incident. A probe is underway into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

