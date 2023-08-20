Bihar: Miscreants open fire at restaurant in Muzaffarpur, probe underway

Unidentified miscreants on Sunday opened fire at a restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, police said. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, the police informed.

The incident was captured on CCTV. As the miscreants opened fire, panic gripped locals, police said, adding that some scrambled for the nearest shelters while others hid under tables for dear life.

"...At least 10 rounds of firing took place here. Prima facie, it appears that the miscreants opened fire to scare people. The bullets weren't directed at anyone in particular. We have information that four people have been involved in this incident. A manhunt is underway to catch all the culprits," Arvind Pratap Singh, SP, Muzaffarpur, said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Sunday, a man was shot dead in Bihar's Begusarai over a property dispute. The police said an investigation is underway into the incident. (ANI)

