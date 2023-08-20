Left Menu

Traditional boat race organised in Assam's Barpeta as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations

A large number of people converged to witness the traditional boat racing organized in Assam's Barpeta district, over 100 kilometres away from the state’s capital city Guwahati, as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 13:16 IST
Traditional boat race organised in Assam's Barpeta as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations
Traditional boat race organised in Assam's Barpeta as part of Independence Day celebrations (Images: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of people converged to witness the traditional boat racing organised in Assam's Barpeta district, over 100 kilometres away from the state's capital city Guwahati, as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Assam, a riparian state, is known for its boat racing and other water sports. The boat racing is intrinsic to the culture of the state, especially in lower Assam under which the Barpeta district falls, and also finds reference in many Assamese folk songs.

On Saturday, the first day of the two-day boat race organized by Sirajuddin Memorial Club at Nirala Paarghat in Barpeta district, over 10 boats took part in the competition. Abdul Barik, a member of the organising committee, said, "Many people have supported us in organising this boat race and we are thankful to them. Such boat races are being organised over the last several years and we are hopeful that the event will continue going forward as well."

With characteristic zeal, many people from different parts of the district also participated in the race on Sunday, the last day of the competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023