Traditional boat race organised in Assam's Barpeta as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations

A large number of people converged to witness the traditional boat racing organised in Assam's Barpeta district, over 100 kilometres away from the state's capital city Guwahati, as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Assam, a riparian state, is known for its boat racing and other water sports. The boat racing is intrinsic to the culture of the state, especially in lower Assam under which the Barpeta district falls, and also finds reference in many Assamese folk songs.

On Saturday, the first day of the two-day boat race organized by Sirajuddin Memorial Club at Nirala Paarghat in Barpeta district, over 10 boats took part in the competition. Abdul Barik, a member of the organising committee, said, "Many people have supported us in organising this boat race and we are thankful to them. Such boat races are being organised over the last several years and we are hopeful that the event will continue going forward as well."

With characteristic zeal, many people from different parts of the district also participated in the race on Sunday, the last day of the competition. (ANI)

