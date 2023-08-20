Man dies after being shot by unidentified men in Bihar's Motihar
According to officials, the incident took place near the Power House Chowk in the Chakia police station area on Sunday.
A man was allegedly shot by unknown assailants after which he died during treatment, police said on Sunday. According to officials, the incident took place near the Power House Chowk in the Chakia police station area on Sunday.
The deceased, identified as Rajiv Kumar, was an engineer by profession. According to the police, the deceased went to the Power House Chowk. After he was on his way back home when he was approached by two men on a bike.
They asked him his name. When he told them his name, they shot him in the chest and fled away. Later, Rajiv Kumar was admitted to a private nursing home where he died during treatment.
After receiving information, a team of police from a nearby station reached the spot, and launched an investigation. Satyendra Kumar Singh, DSP, Chakia said that a bullet shell was recovered from the incident spot.
"Nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned, and A probe into the matter is underway," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
