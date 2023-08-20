Left Menu

Man dies after being shot by unidentified men in Bihar's Motihar 

According to officials, the incident took place near the Power House Chowk in the Chakia police station area on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 13:44 IST
Man dies after being shot by unidentified men in Bihar's Motihar 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly shot by unknown assailants after which he died during treatment, police said on Sunday. According to officials, the incident took place near the Power House Chowk in the Chakia police station area on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Rajiv Kumar, was an engineer by profession. According to the police, the deceased went to the Power House Chowk. After he was on his way back home when he was approached by two men on a bike.

They asked him his name. When he told them his name, they shot him in the chest and fled away. Later, Rajiv Kumar was admitted to a private nursing home where he died during treatment.

After receiving information, a team of police from a nearby station reached the spot, and launched an investigation. Satyendra Kumar Singh, DSP, Chakia said that a bullet shell was recovered from the incident spot.

"Nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned, and A probe into the matter is underway," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023