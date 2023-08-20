'Saddened by losses': JP Nadda takes stock of flood situation in Himachal

Expressing solidarity over the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that he was saddened by the loss of lives and properties due to the calamity. JP Nadda along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrived at Annadale helipad in Shimla on Sunday morning and took stock of the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh.

"I got a chance to come here and visit the places affected due to heavy rains and floods. I am saddened by the loss that this calamity has caused. All efforts are being made by the administration to provide all necessary help to those affected," Nadda said while speaking to reporters. According to an official statement, Nadda on his visit to the flood-hit state will also meet the affected family members of those who lost their lives due to the calamity.

Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State. The government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.

According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24. A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

Nadda will reach Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district on Sunday morning and later visit Sirmauri Tal and Kachhi Dhang villages and will take stock of the situation due to the recent spell of cloudbursts, floods and landslides, according to a statement. Nadda will visit the Summer Hill area of Shimla and the subsequent mishap in which a temple was washed away and will discuss the relief, rescue and rehabilitation work with the local administration in Shimla and Bilaspur.

Seventeen bodies have been recovered till now in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies. Further, the BJP leader will also take stock of the damaged houses and losses in the rain-battered Krishnanagar in Shimla.

After this, he will hold a discussion with the local administration regarding relief and rescue operations at Shimla. Later, the BJP National President will reach Circuit House, Bilaspur and meet the bereaved families who suffered the loss of life and property due to heavy rains, floods and landslides. (ANI)

