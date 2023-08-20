Left Menu

6 exotic Black Palm Cockatoos rescued in Assam

“During patrolling, police personnel of Dholakhal Border Outpost on Saturday observed that some people were carrying suspicious items. When the police personnel reached the spot, the people fled from the area, leaving behind three cages containing six birds,” Cachar ASP Subrata Sen said. 

Assam police rescue exotic birds. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police rescued six exotic Black Palm Cockatoos birds in Assam's Cachar district. The species are from Australia, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, officials said on Sunday. "During patrolling, police personnel of Dholakhal Border Outpost on Saturday observed that some people were carrying suspicious items. When the police personnel reached the spot, the people fled from the area, leaving behind three cages containing six birds," Cachar ASP Subrata Sen said.

The rescued birds are the species from different parts of the world like Australia and Indonesia. "We have rescued six exotic birds – Black Palm Cockatoos from the cages and the species are from Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia. The recovered birds will be handed over to Assam State Zoo authority," Said SP.

He further said that the market value of each bird is estimated at around Rs 18-20 lakh. Earlier on August 14, a Rhino poacher was killed in firing in Assam's Chirang district along the Indo-Bhutan border on Monday morning as he attacked police personnel and tried to flee from police custody, officials said.

Special Task Force (STF) officials said that the accused identified as Naweswar Basumutary was killed in firing in self-defence by the police. DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI that in a joint operation, STF, Chirang district police and the forest department, three rhino poachers were arrested. (ANI)

