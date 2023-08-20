Left Menu

Police nabbed a criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was wanted in several cases, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:11 IST
Rajasthan: Police nabs man carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head
Dharmendra Yadav, SP Rural, Jodhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police nabbed a criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was wanted in several cases, police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused, identified as Vishnaram, was wanted in several more cases of attacking the police and some under the NDPS act.

Dharmendra Yadav, SP Rural, Jodhpur said, "Police got information of Vishnaram after which a team was formed. As police barricaded the area, the accused attacked the police and tried to run away. As the police gave him chase, he fell and injured his leg. A case was registered against him. He is currently under treatment at a hospital." Vishnaram was referred to MDM Hospital, Jodhpur for treatment.

Police said more details about the accused will emerge after a detailed examination of his belongings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

