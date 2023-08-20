Left Menu

J-K: Amarnath Yatra to be temporarily suspended from Aug 23

"The 62-day-long Amarnath yatra will remain temporarily suspended from August 23 in view of reduced pilgrim flow and track and restoration works," DIPR authorities said in a statement. 

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:17 IST
Amarnath Yatra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended from August 23 in view of the reduced footfall of pilgrims and the ongoing track restoration works, district administration authorities said on Sunday. An announcement in this regard was made by the J-K's Government Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) on Sunday.

"The 62-day-long Amarnath yatra will remain temporarily suspended from August 23 in view of reduced pilgrim flow and track and restoration works," DIPR authorities said in a statement. It will culminate with the event of Chadi Mubarak on 31st August 2023, added the DIPR.

The Yatra commenced simultaneously from both routes - the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district. This year the Yatra has seen overwhelming footfall with more than 4.4 lakh pilgrims having taken darshan at the Holy Amarnath Shrine so far, said the DIPR.

Shrine Board authorities have informed that due to a considerable reduction in the flow of pilgrims and the urgent repairs & maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches being undertaken by Border Roads Organization (BRO), the movement of pilgrims on both tracks leading to the Holy Cave is not advisable, it added. Hence, the Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both routes with effect from August 23, 2023.

Chadi Mubarak shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of Yatra 2023 on 31st August, said the DIPR. (ANI)

