Pandemic emergency ended but COVID-19 virus still around, says WHO director general
The World Health Organisation (WHO), DG, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reminded people that Covid is still around and countermeasures are still required.
The World Health Organisation (WHO), Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reminded people that Covid-19 is still around and that countermeasures are still required. "I would like to highlight two things, one is on the countermeasures. As you know, COVID Emergency has ended but still COVID is around. But not only that, we have to prepare for the next one. And one of the challenges during COVID was lack of equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics," Dr Ghebreyesus.
He was speaking at G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Saturday. Although COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, it remains a global health threat.
"WHO has recently classified a new variant with a large number of mutations BA.2.86 variant is under monitoring at present, highlighting once again the need for all countries to maintain surveillance," Dr Ghebreyesus told reporters. He further added, "G20 countries have agreed, under India's presidency, to address access to medical countermeasures."
According to the latest statement from WHO Covid19 variant BA.2.86 has been designated as a 'variant under monitoring'. This variant has been reported in a few countries.
"More data are needed to understand this COVID-19 variant and the extent of its spread, but the number of mutations warrants attention. WHO will update countries and the public as we learn more," WHO said in a statement. (ANI)
