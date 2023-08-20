Left Menu

Pandemic emergency ended but COVID-19 virus still around, says WHO director general

The World Health Organisation (WHO), DG, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reminded people that Covid is still around and countermeasures are still required.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:40 IST
Pandemic emergency ended but COVID-19 virus still around, says WHO director general
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reminded people that Covid-19 is still around and that countermeasures are still required. "I would like to highlight two things, one is on the countermeasures. As you know, COVID Emergency has ended but still COVID is around. But not only that, we have to prepare for the next one. And one of the challenges during COVID was lack of equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics," Dr Ghebreyesus.

He was speaking at G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Saturday. Although COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, it remains a global health threat.

"WHO has recently classified a new variant with a large number of mutations BA.2.86 variant is under monitoring at present, highlighting once again the need for all countries to maintain surveillance," Dr Ghebreyesus told reporters. He further added, "G20 countries have agreed, under India's presidency, to address access to medical countermeasures."

According to the latest statement from WHO Covid19 variant BA.2.86 has been designated as a 'variant under monitoring'. This variant has been reported in a few countries.

"More data are needed to understand this COVID-19 variant and the extent of its spread, but the number of mutations warrants attention. WHO will update countries and the public as we learn more," WHO said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023