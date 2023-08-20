"If what Rahul Gandhi said is a lie, then prove it": Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur on China claim

Supporting Rahul Gandhi's claim that China has occupied land in India, Jharkhand state Congress President Rajesh Thakur hit the Centre and said that they should clarify that China has not taken one inch of our land. Rajesh Thakur said "It is absolutely a matter of fact and respected Rahul Gandhi does not speak any lie. Whenever he says something, he says it with seriousness. The Prime Minister should take this seriously. He should clarify that China has not taken one inch of our land. Just giving a statement will not work. If what Rahul Gandhi said is a lie, then prove it."

State Congress President also envisaged the party's preparedness for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "We, our party is preparing for 14 seats. Last time we got 9 seats, out of which we gave 2 seats to Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM). Two leaders of JVM have merged with us, so potentially we can contest on 9 seats," said Thakur.

"When the leaders of the INDIA bloc will sit; keeping an eye on everything, our high command will decide on how many seats we will contest," he added. Rajesh Thakur further pressed on ED summons issued to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and said that all this is happening at the behest of the political master.

"First the ED should tell why they called on August 14. This is a matter of spreading sensation, this kind of air is being spread only and only to stay in the media. We will definitely go to the shelter of the law. All this is happening at the behest of the political master." He also said that "if there was no hurry then you (ED) had called on 14th August, you could have called again on 18th August. Such things are being done to create instability in the state."

Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case, sources in the agency said on Saturday. ED has asked the Jharkhand CM Soren to join its investigation in the alleged money laundering case on August 24.

Earlier on August 14, Soren was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged land scam case. However, Soren did not join the central agency probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state. (ANI)

