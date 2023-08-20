Uttarakhand: Road near Tayya Pul Govindghat on Badrinath NH blocked due to debris pile-up

The road near Tayya Pul Govindghat on Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris pile-up in the Chamoli district, officials said on Sunday. "Road blocked due to debris near Tayya Pul Govindghat on Badrinath National Highway," informed Chamoli Police on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

Traffic was suspended on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 yesterday following a heavy landslide from the mountain in the Totaghati area of Tehri Garhwal district. Tehri District Magistrate Mayur Dixit told ANI over the phone about the heavy landslide that struck the Totaghati area which led to traffic on Badrinath Highway being stopped.

Earlier on Friday, the water level in the Pindar River in the Tharali area of Chamoli district surged following heavy rainfall in the state. "There was heavy rain in the area late at night yesterday, after which the water level of the Pranmati River started flowing above the danger mark. Due to this the Pindar river also came in spate," Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said.

The DM further stated that the surge in the water level of the rivers created an atmosphere of panic among the local people of the area and that several houses and agricultural lands in the area were damaged. Heavy rains also disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun on Friday. The rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets, SDRF said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places. (ANI)

