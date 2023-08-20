Left Menu

"BJP National President JP Nadda has talked about special package": Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

JP Nadda along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrived at Annadale helipad in Shimla on Sunday morning and took stock of the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:37 IST
"BJP National President JP Nadda has talked about special package": Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Bharatiya Janata Party national President on Sunday spoke about a special package for Himachal Pradesh battered by heavy rains and floods. On Sunday, CM Sukhu held a detailed discussion with JP Nadda and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur who reached Shimla earlier in the day to take stock of the devastation.

After meeting them, CM Sukhu said to ANI, "According to the relief manual of the Central Govt, if a house is damaged then Rs 5,000 is received and if a road is damaged (1km) then Rs 1, 25,000 is received...I have demanded a change in the relief manual of the Central Govt...BJP National President JP Nadda has talked about a special package. Let us see by when we receive it". JP Nadda on Sunday said that he was saddened by the loss of lives and properties due to the calamity.

"I got a chance to come here and visit the places affected due to heavy rains and floods. I am saddened by the loss that this calamity has caused. All efforts are being made by the administration to provide all necessary help to those affected," Nadda said while speaking to reporters. Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudburst and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'. According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season. Seventeen bodies have been recovered till now in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

