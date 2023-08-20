“Deeply humbled, grateful”: Shashi Tharoor after being included in Congress Working Committee

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he is "deeply humbled and grateful to be a part" after he was included in the Congress Working Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Tharoor said he bows to the party workers who are the "lifeblood" of the party adding that without them it is impossible to accomplish anything.

"I am honoured by the decision of the Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress central leadership to make me a full-time member of the Congress Working Committee...I am deeply humbled and grateful to be a part of this major institution alongside my valued colleagues. I have to say that none of us can truly accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed party workers who are the lifeblood of the party. Today, above all, I bow to them", MP Tharoor said. Earlier today, after being drafted into the party's central leadership, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot pledged to "strengthen the customs and ideology" of the party.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Pilot thanked the senior party leaders for the decision and said, "I express my gratitude to respected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi for making me a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). We all will strengthen the customs and ideology of the Congress and take it more strongly to the people." While Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that he is fully dedicated to upholding the values and principles of the party adding that he accepts the responsibility with "great humility."

"I am truly honoured and deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). It is with great humility that I accept this responsibility and commit to working tirelessly towards the betterment of Congress Party and the nation as a whole," Chavan said in a tweet on X. Further, in the tweet, he added, "I am fully dedicated to upholding the values and principles of Congress Party, and to contributing to its growth and success. I look forward to working closely with fellow colleagues and the congress leadership to address the challenges that lie ahead and to chart a path towards a brighter future for our country."

In a significant development earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the members of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) which has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera among others. (ANI)

