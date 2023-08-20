Left Menu

“Deeply humbled, grateful”: Shashi Tharoor after being included in Congress Working Committee

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he is “deeply humbled and grateful to be a part” after he was included in the Congress Working Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:39 IST
“Deeply humbled, grateful”: Shashi Tharoor after being included in Congress Working Committee
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he is "deeply humbled and grateful to be a part" after he was included in the Congress Working Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Tharoor said he bows to the party workers who are the "lifeblood" of the party adding that without them it is impossible to accomplish anything.

"I am honoured by the decision of the Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress central leadership to make me a full-time member of the Congress Working Committee...I am deeply humbled and grateful to be a part of this major institution alongside my valued colleagues. I have to say that none of us can truly accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed party workers who are the lifeblood of the party. Today, above all, I bow to them", MP Tharoor said. Earlier today, after being drafted into the party's central leadership, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot pledged to "strengthen the customs and ideology" of the party.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Pilot thanked the senior party leaders for the decision and said, "I express my gratitude to respected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi for making me a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). We all will strengthen the customs and ideology of the Congress and take it more strongly to the people." While Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that he is fully dedicated to upholding the values and principles of the party adding that he accepts the responsibility with "great humility."

"I am truly honoured and deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). It is with great humility that I accept this responsibility and commit to working tirelessly towards the betterment of Congress Party and the nation as a whole," Chavan said in a tweet on X. Further, in the tweet, he added, "I am fully dedicated to upholding the values and principles of Congress Party, and to contributing to its growth and success. I look forward to working closely with fellow colleagues and the congress leadership to address the challenges that lie ahead and to chart a path towards a brighter future for our country."

In a significant development earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the members of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) which has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023