No collateral damage reported after Tapas drone crash in Karnataka: DRDO

There was no collateral damage from the Tapas unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which crashed in Karnataka on Sunday morning, DRDO said. "TAPAS UAV was undergoing an experimental flight trial today morning from ATR Challakere, Karnataka. During the flight, a technical snag was encountered and the UAV crashed in a nearby farmland. The technical reason is being investigated and there is no collateral damage," DRDO posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A Tapas unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed in agriculture fields near a village in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Sunday morning, officials had said. Visuals from the site showed that the damaged UAV and its equipment inside lay scattered on the field.

Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon-201 or Tapas BH-201 is a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle that used to be previously referred to as Rustom-II. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)