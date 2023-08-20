Left Menu

"Centre will provide all possible help": JP Nadda before wrapping up his visit to flood-hit Himachal

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday wrapped up his day-long visit to the flood-hit state of Himachal Pradesh and assured Centre will be providing all possible help to the state government.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:38 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday wrapped up his day-long visit to the flood-hit state of Himachal Pradesh and assured Centre will be providing all possible help to the state government. Speaking to reporters here in Shimla, before leaving for New Delhi, Nadda said, "We will provide all possible help to the government of Himachal Pradesh. We have given assurance to the people of the state and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu."

During his visit to the state, he took stock of the devastation caused by the heavy rains and floods. JP Nadda on Sunday said that he was saddened by the loss of lives and properties due to the calamity.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Nadda said, "I got a chance to come here and visit the places affected due to heavy rains and floods. I am saddened by the loss that this calamity has caused. All efforts are being made by the administration to provide all necessary help to those affected". On Sunday, CM Sukhu held a detailed discussion with JP Nadda and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur who reached Shimla earlier in the day to take stock of the devastation.

After meeting them, CM Sukhu said to ANI, "According to the relief manual of the Central Govt, if a house is damaged then Rs 5,000 is received and if a road is damaged (1km) then Rs 1, 25,000 is received...I have demanded a change in the relief manual of the Central Govt...BJP National President JP Nadda has talked about a special package. Let us see by when we receive it". Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'. According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season. Seventeen bodies have been recovered till now in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies. (ANI)

