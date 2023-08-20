Left Menu

UP CM Yogi holds Janata Darshan, directs officials to act against land grabbing, encroachments

The visitors came from different districts of the state. The Chief Minister patiently listened to each individual's problems and assured everyone that it is his commitment to solve everyone's problem. He assured the people that the government is dedicated to resolving the problems of every citizen, the statement quoting CM Yogi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of around 190 people during the Janata Darshan held at his official residence on Sunday. CM Yogi also directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of people's problems and redressal of their grievances, the government informed through an official statement. The visitors came from different districts of the state. The Chief Minister patiently listened to each individual's problems and assured everyone that it is his commitment to solve everyone's problem. He assured the people that the government is dedicated to resolving the problems of every citizen, the statement quoting CM Yogi said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath forwarded the prayer letters of people to the concerned officers with the instruction to address their issues promptly and satisfactorily. He also assured the public that the government is resolute in finding solutions for every person in distress, the statement informed. "During the interaction, he emphasized that officials should treat every distressed individual with empathy and provide assistance accordingly. He also directed the officers to deal sternly with those involved in land grabbing and encroachments, or those causing trouble to the weaker sections of society," it added.

As per the statement, many people approached the Chief Minister seeking financial assistance for medical treatment on the occasion. "The Chief Minister assured them that the government will provide substantial support for their treatment. He directed the officers to expedite the estimation process related to medical treatment and make it available in the administration as soon as possible," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

