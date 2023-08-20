Left Menu

Illegal sand storage den raided; trucks, earthmover seized

Two of the trucks seized were laden with sand.Drivers of the earthmover, dozer, trucks and other workers engaged in sand extraction managed to flee from the spot.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 20-08-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:07 IST
The Mangaluru city police have raided an illegal sand storage den at Idya on the banks of the Phalguni River near Ulaibettu near here and confiscated 10 tipper trucks, a bulldozer and an earthmover.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhanya N Nayak told reporters here on Sunday that the raid was conducted based on a tip-off on illegal sand extraction on the Phalguni riverbank. Two of the trucks seized were laden with sand.

Drivers of the earthmover, dozer, trucks and other workers engaged in sand extraction managed to flee from the spot. The value of seized items is estimated at Rs 1.25 crore.

The raid was conducted by the team led by ACP, along with Kankanady rural police and local panchayat officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

