J-K: Srinagar’s Tulip Garden enters World Book of Records as Asia’s largest

Nestled amidst the picturesque foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, this accolade recognizes the garden's status as Asia's largest tulip haven, adorned with an awe-inspiring array of 1.5 million tulip bulbs showcasing an astonishing collection of 68 distinct tulip varieties.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:08 IST
Tulip Garden (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The people of Kashmir are rejoicing as the renowned Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden secures a distinguished position in the esteemed World Book of Records (London). Nestled amidst the picturesque foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, this accolade recognizes the garden's status as Asia's largest tulip haven, adorned with an awe-inspiring array of 1.5 million tulip bulbs showcasing an astonishing collection of 68 distinct tulip varieties.

Echoing the sentiments of the locals, it's widely believed that Kashmir holds immense untapped potential. The region's natural beauty and the magnificence of the tulip garden have once again put it in the spotlight. In a formal ceremony hosted at the Tulip Garden, the Commissioner Secretary of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, received the certification from the President and CEO of the World Book of Records (London), Santosh Shukla.

The event was graced by the presence of Dilip N Pandit, Editor of World Book of Records (London), the Director of Floriculture Kashmir, various officials, and dedicated gardening staff. Commending this remarkable achievement, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad expressed heartfelt gratitude to the team at the World Book of Records (London) for acknowledging the splendour of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.

He emphasized that this recognition stands as a monumental milestone, not only enhancing the reputation of Srinagar's floral treasure but also contributing to the local economy's growth within the tranquil valleys of Kashmir. The Commissioner Secretary remarked that the inclusion in the World Book of Records signifies not just the blossoming gem of Srinagar, but also celebrates the enchanting bond between humanity and nature, a sentiment cherished deeply in the hearts of Kashmir's inhabitants.

Santosh Shukla, President and CEO of the World Book of Records, extended his warmest congratulations to the Central Working Committee of the organization for this exceptional achievement. He underlined that this recognition underscores the unparalleled beauty and magnificence of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, positioning it as an emblem of both natural splendor and human creativity.

Affectionately known for its breathtaking vistas, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden boasts not only a splendid array of tulips but also provides sanctuary to an array of other flower species. Delicate Daffodils, fragrant Hyacinths, resplendent Roses, charming Ranunculi, vibrant Muscaria, and enchanting Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, weaving an enchanting tapestry of colours and fragrances that captivates visitors. (ANI)

